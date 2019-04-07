Forum titled International Day of Sport for Development and Peace held in Ashgabat

The Ashgabat National Institute of Sport and Tourism hosted a forum titled International Day of Sport for Development and Peace in celebration of World Health Day.

The forum brought together representatives of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Policy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Olympic Committee of Turkmenistan, as well as foreign embassies and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan.

The forum participants noted that development of sports and the mass physical culture movement remains a priority of Turkmenistan’s domestic policy. Turkmenistan’s experience in conducting major international competitions and building modern sports facilities in the regions was the focus of discussions.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019