Russia and Turkmenistan sign agreement on information security

In Moscow, the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkmenistan, Sergey Lavrov and Rashid Meredov, signed an intergovernmental agreement on ensuring information security.

Commenting on the outcomes of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, Lavrov said that he and the Turkmen Foreign Minister signed an intergovernmental agreement in ensuring international information security between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan, and that this is the first such agreement between Russia and a Central Asian country.

Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Russia and Turkmenistan have common views regarding the assessment of major threats in the field of international information security. “They include using information and communication technologies to carry out acts aggression, violation of sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of states, to interfere in their internal affairs, causing economic damage, for terrorist and other criminal purposes,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The agreement provides for establishment of a direct dialogue between relevant departments of the two countries on the entire spectrum of international issues relating to information security as well as conducting comprehensive bilateral inter-agency consultations on a regular basis.

