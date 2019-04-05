Nowruz celebrated in Turkmen-Iranian border zone

A concert of masters of art and a joint exhibition-fair of arts and crafts of Turkmenistan and Iran were held in celebration of International Day of Nowruz in the border zone of Howdan-Badzhigiran to the south of Ashgabat.

Representatives of the governmental agencies, public associations, the mass media, cultural workers, elders and youth of Turkmenistan and Iran participated in the festive events. The exhibition featured paintings and pieces of decorative and applied arts, as well as printed products of Turkmenistan and Iran.

The performances by popular pop singers and folklore and ethnographic groups aroused great interest among the guests of the festival. Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoy the centuries-old good neighborly relations. This festival became a striking illustration of friendship between the peoples of the two states.

