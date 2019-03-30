Turkmenistan establishes Day of Industrial Workers

Turkmenistan has established Day of Industrial Workers in honor of workers of industry and communications. As the Turkmenistan.ru correspondent reports from Ashgabat, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at a government meeting via video conferencing.

The document orders the establishment of Day of Industrial Workers and the annual celebration of this holiday on the third Sunday of October. The Ministry of Industry and Communications and the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan as well as the State Concern "Türkmenhimiýa" have been instructed to ensure the high level of organization of Day of Industrial Workers.

The document also annuls the presidential decrees of 2017 “On Establishment of Day of Transport and Communication Workers” and “On Establishment of Day of Workers of the Chemical Industry.”

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019