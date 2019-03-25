Turkmen diaspora of Berlin takes part in celebration of Nowruz

Celebrations marking International Day of Nowruz were held at the historic building of the Bolle Festsäle in the capital of the Federal Republic of Germany. The event was organized with the support of the Commissioner of the German Federal Government for Culture and the Media, the Association of Friends of the Berlin Ethnological Museum, the A. Humbold Forum Foundation and also with the active support of the diplomatic missions from nine countries - Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey.

Representatives of ministries and departments of Germany, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Germany, scientists and cultural workers, representatives of public associations, the local mass media, as well as representatives of national diasporas living in Germany and foreign students were the honored guests of the celebrations.

Representatives of the countries traditionally celebrating Nowruz organized exhibitions of national culture and thematic photo expositions that reflected the national identity of each nation.

As part of the event, the Embassy of Turkmenistan organized a thematic stand dedicated to the national motto of 2019 - Turkmenistan - the Motherland of Prosperity. The stand exhibited Turkmen carpets, paintings, national costumes, traditional handicraft items, books, magazines and booklets about Turkmenistan, presenting the rich culture, history, nature and tourist potential of the country. Visitors had the opportunity to get acquainted with the scientific works by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and other information publications about the country.

A joint gala concert included the compositions by Turkmen composers and folk music. The presentation of national gastronomic traditions of the countries celebrating Nowruz was another important part of the celebration. The stand of Turkmenistan was very popular. It provided visitors with the opportunity to taste the delicacies of the Turkmen national cuisine.

