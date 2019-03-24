Turkmen colors in Moscow’s Nowruz palette

International Day of Nowruz was celebrated in the Russian capital. Nowruz Bayramy is the traditional spring festival of the Iranian and Turkic peoples that was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It is celebrated annually on a large-scale worldwide and unites representatives of all countries around a common value of good neighborliness for the benefit and prosperity of the entire world.

International festivals with participation of foreign guests have become a popular way of celebrating Nowruz Bayramy, since it is natural to make visits and exchange presents during the festival. Representatives of Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, India, Turkey, Macedonia, Albania, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, as well as those Russian regions that celebrate the arrival of Nowruz since times immemorial - Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Dagestan and some other national territorial entities – gathered together on the grounds of the All-Soviet Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy.

This year, the guests of Moscow’s Nowruz enjoyed an eventful program, including sports competitions in national wrestling, the pilaf festival, national courtyards with traditional cuisine, a special children’s playground, a gala concert with participation of famous Russian pop stars and visiting celebrities.

As regards the participants and the festival program, Nowruz is a truly unique annual event in the cultural and social life of the Russian capital. It was organized by the Department of National Policy and Interregional Relations of the city of Moscow. The event was supported by Moscow’s ethnic public associations, a number of plenipotentiary missions of the Russian regions and embassies of foreign countries celebrating Nowruz.

Following the active organizational support of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation, cheerful Turkmen colors illuminated a motley palette of Moscow’s Nowruz. The Turkmen pavilion presented the unique samples of decorative and applied art, authentic costumes made of traditional fabrics, jewelry and musical instruments.

A long gala concert “Legends of Nowruz” wrapped up the festival. Turkmen folk and pop musicians performed on the same stage with artists from Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan and other countries. Popular Ashgabat’s musicians - bakhshi Palvan Khamidov and singer Atadzhan Berdyev - congratulated the guests of Moscow’s Nowruz on the arrival of spring.

