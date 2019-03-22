Turkmenistan celebrates ancient Novruz Bayramy

People of Turkmenistan celebrated the ancient festival of Novruz Bayramy. According to tradition, the Valley of Novruz near Ashgabat was the venue of festive evens. An impromptu ancient Turkmen village is erected there every year for the period of the festival. It is populated with yurts and an oriental bazaar, artisan workshops and grounds where folk groups present theatrical performances based on real and fictional historical events.

At the end of the tour of the ancient “settlement”, the guests of the festival come to the part of the village called Cuisine of Novruz. In this place, one can see 40 cauldrons with skilled chefs “conjuring” over them. They cook the most exquisite dishes of the Turkmen cuisine, as well as the cuisines of the peoples of the Central Asian region. The guests are treated to pilaf, shurpa, gutaby, somsa, dumplings with eggs, meat, greens, pumpkin, lamb and fish kebabs and much more. This is the part of the village where guests forget about all the recommendations of all nutritionists of the world.

Novruz Bayramy continues into the evening when people light the bonfires and those wishing to do so jump over them, as did Turkmen ancestors in the very distant past, believing that it would bring good luck and well-being.

Festive concerts and mass celebrations dedicated to Novruz Bayramy are taking place these days in all regions of Turkmenistan.

