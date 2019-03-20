Kurban Berdyev holds open training session in Ashgabat, meets football community of Turkmenistan

Taking advantage of a break in the Russian Premier League, Head Coach of FC Rubin Kazan Kurban Berdyev arrived in Ashgabat, where he held an open training session for football players of Ashgabat’s FC Kopetdag. The training session by one of the best coaches of the Russian Premier League was observed by leaders of the Football Federation of Turkmenistan, football experts, journalists and fans.

The open training session was preceded by Kurban Berdyev’s meeting with representatives of the country's football community at the conference hall of the Ashgabat Specialized Chess and Checkers School. The meeting brought together coaches of Turkmenistan’s football clubs and children's sports schools, representatives of the Football Federation and the mass media.

Kurban Berdyev shared with the audience his vision of football development in Turkmenistan, his coaching career, history of FC Rubin Kazan, his experience of internships in foreign football clubs and answered many questions of those present.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019