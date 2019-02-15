President of Turkmenistan meets with public representatives

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with representatives of the public-political and cultural organizations of the country at the Ashgabat Center for Public Organizations.

Addressing the audience, the head of state spoke about issues relating to development of new ways and directions for implementation of the ongoing programs aimed at the further development of Turkmenistan, as well as international initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan.

The head of state stressed that working with young people is the key task for the public and political organizations. According to the Turkmen leader, public organizations should make greater efforts and set high organizational standards for raising an intellectually developed young generation, enhancing their education and broadening their horizons.

