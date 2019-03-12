Turkmenistan’s folk ensemble successfully performs at dance festival in India

The folk and ethnographic ensemble “Dehistan” from the Caspian region of Turkmenistan performed successfully at the II Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union International Dance Festival in New Delhi.

Representing a leisure and entertainment center of oilmen of the State Concern “Turkmenneft”, the ensemble won the audience by performing the centuries-old folk dance “Kushtdepdi”.

The dance festival brought together the art groups from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Maldives, Uzbekistan, Fiji and other countries.

In 2017, The Kushtdepdi rite of singing and dancing was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

