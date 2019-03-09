Delegation of State Tourism Committee of Turkmenistan attends international travel trade show in Berlin A delegation of Turkmenistan’s State Tourism Committee and a number of national travel agencies attended the 53rd International Travel Trade Show “ITB Berlin 2019”. The Turkmen Pavilion presented the tourism potential of Turkmenistan. On the sidelines of the show, members of the delegation of Turkmenistan held meetings with tour operators, companies and businessmen discussing the prospects of establishing cooperation in the sphere of tourism. “ITB Berlin” is the biggest travel trade show in the world. It has been held annually in the German capital since 1966. In total, the current fair brought together more than 10 thousand exhibitors from more than 180 countries. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019

