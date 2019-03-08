Turkmen mothers of many children awarded honorary title “Ene Mähri”

In celebration of International Women's Day, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on March 8 conferring the honorary title “Ene Mähri” (Maternal Affection) on women with eight or more children. More than 200 women were awarded the honorary title in a ceremony at the Center for Public Organizations in Ashgabat. Families with many children were also presented with the keys to comfortable apartments.

It was noted at the ceremony that protection of legal rights and interests of women, provision of state benefits and conditions for their decent life, strengthening their role in public and political life are important factors for the sustainable development of the Turkmen state and society.

On March 8, festive events celebrating International Women's Day are held in all the regions of Turkmenistan.

