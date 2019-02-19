Day of Turkmen Diplomats marked at conference in Ashgabat

The Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a conference entitled “Turkmen Diplomacy: Serving to Solve International Issues.” The forum marked Day of Turkmen Diplomats. It brought together the heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, academic staff and students of a number of higher education establishments of Ashgabat.

Speaking at the conference, the participants stressed that Turkmen diplomacy offers a combination of traditional and modern functions and forms of activity and demonstrates adherence to the universal norms of international law, principles of equality and mutual respect, friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation between states. The speakers noted that balance, consistency and commitment to multilateral constructive approaches to solving international issues remain a distinctive feature of the foreign policy strategy of Turkmenistan.

The official part of the conference was followed by the traditional ceremony of presenting a number of young employees of the Turkmen diplomatic service and students of the Institute of International Relations with prizes of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. As part of the conference, there was held presentation of two books on the foreign policy of Turkmenistan.

