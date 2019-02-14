Turkmenistan, Germany hold business forum in Berlin

A delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the Turkmen-German business forum in Berlin. The forum discussed a number of issues relating to increasing bilateral trade and economic relations through their diversification.

The German partners were provided with comprehensive information on the major areas of development of the Turkmen economy. They also viewed an exhibition of products manufactured in Turkmenistan, which was set up as part of the forum.

The program of the forum included meetings of members of the Turkmen delegation with representatives of the German companies such as Claas and Umax Trade GmbH. As a result of the business forum, German Umax Trade GmbH signed Memorandums of Cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Nature Protection of Turkmenistan, as well as the S.A. Niyazov Turkmen Agricultural University.

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan also signed a number of agreements with German companies.

