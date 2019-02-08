President of Turkmenistan meets members of Mejlis

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with members of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan. The meeting identified priority areas of legislative work for 2019.

Addressing the parliamentarians, the head of state outlined the priority tasks for the parliament, including improvement of existing and adoption of new laws aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the national economy in market conditions, supporting entrepreneurial initiatives, encouraging investment activities, privatization and turning state-owned organizations into joint-stock companies.

In his speech, the President of Turkmenistan touched upon the issues relating to development and improvement of legislation in the field of efficient use of public resources, maintaining fiscal and monetary policies in accordance with universal norms of international law.

According to the head of state, Turkmenistan needs a strong legal framework for development of digital economy, agriculture, transport, education, science, ecology, social protection of the population and other spheres of life of state and society.

In conclusion, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the work on harmonization of the national legislation with modern requirements should be based on the genuine principles of justice, equality and humanism that provide the foundations of Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policies.

