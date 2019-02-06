Upcoming First Caspian Economic Forum discussed in Ashgabat

Ashgabat hosted an international media forum that discussed issues relating to the upcoming First Caspian Economic Forum, which is to be held on August 12 this year at the National Tourist Zone “Avaza.”

The forum was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. It brought together representatives of the mass media of the Caspian littoral countries - Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Russia. In the course of the media forum, leaders and representatives of Turkmenistan’s ministries, departments and the mass media briefed the guests on the upcoming First Caspian Economic Forum and shared Turkmenistan’s vision of development of economic cooperation between the countries of the Caspian region.

The initiative to hold the First Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan was put forward by Pesident Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the V Summit of the Heads of the Caspian Littoral States in Aktau, Kazakhstan. According to the head of state, this forum should become a permanent platform for a multilateral economic dialogue and be held alternately in each of the Caspian littoral states on a regular basis.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019