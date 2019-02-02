Works by people’s artist of Turkmenistan presented at exhibition in Ashgabat

The Union of Artists of Turkmenistan hosted an exhibition of works by sculptor Saragt Babayev in celebration of his 70th birth anniversary. Fellow artists, art students and numerous art lovers came to congratulate the people’s artist of Turkmenistan.

Saragt Babayev is not only a great sculptor of monumental sculptural compositions that adorn Ashgabat and many other cities of Turkmenistan. He is the author of small form simple genre scenes that viewers enjoy watching for hours. However, he became particularly famous for his sculptures of historical figures. The exhibition features more than 300 compositions and busts depicting Oguzhan, Gerogly, Omar Khayyam, Alp Arslan and other legendary personalities, as well as cultural figures, writers and poets from the very recent Turkmen history.

