Exhibition marking the beginning of Turkmenistan’s Chairmanship of CIS in 2019 held at CIS headquarters

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Belarus held an exhibition at the premises of the CIS Executive Committee, marking the beginning of Turkmenistan’s Chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2019.

The Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev and the CIS Co-Chair in 2018, Permanent Plenipotentiary Representative of Tajikistan to the CIS statutory and other bodies Khakdod Makhmadsharif Makhmud delivered welcome speeches at the exhibition opening ceremony. They expressed confidence that Turkmenistan’s Chairmanship will contribute to the strengthening of interstate relations and development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Then, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Belarus Nazarguly Shagulyev acquainted the participants with the exhibits of the historical and cultural heritage of Turkmenistan and a photo exhibition. A stand featuring the works by the President of Turkmenistan aroused especial interest among the exhibition participants.

After viewing the exhibition, the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiaries of the CIS Member States to the CIS statutory and other bodies held their first meeting at the CIS Executive Committee under Turkmenistan’s Chairmanship.

