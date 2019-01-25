Construction of Turkmenistan’s first motorway gets started

An official ceremony marking the launch of construction of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat motorway was held in Turkmenistan. The motorway construction started in line with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s decree dated 11 January 2019. The document instructs Closed Joint-Stock Company “Türkmen Awtoban”, a member of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, to build the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat motorway and its infrastructure.

The 600-km long motorway will have eight lanes, namely three main and one additional lanes on each side. The motorway will be 34.5 meters wide. There will be built 4 bridges over rivers, 4 bridges over the railway, 22 bridges at intersections with other highways and a special passage for animals along the motorway’s route. Traffic will be controlled by a special system using continuous video surveillance that collects, stores and transmits all data and information on traffic flow to the road surveillance service.

Under the presidential decree, the motorway construction worth USD 2.3 billion should be completed in December 2023. According to experts, the high-speed motorway will enable Turkmenistan to increase transit freight traffic and transport cooperation with neighboring Uzbekistan. When connected to the Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi motorway, it will provide direct access to cargo flows to the International Sea Port in the Caspian Sea and further to the Caucasus, Europe, the south of Russia and the north of Iran.

