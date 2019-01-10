Theme of Year “Turkmenistan - the Motherland of Prosperity” launched in Ashgabat

The theme of the year 2019 “Turkmenistan - the Motherland of Prosperity” was officially launched at a ceremony in Ashgabat. It was attended by members of the government, heads of ministries, departments, university rectors, representatives of public associations and the mass media.

As speakers noted at the launching ceremony, unity and consolidation of people around their national leader is a distinctive feature of the modern Turkmen society. Large-scale plans for 2019 provide for the further strengthening of the national economy, as well as development of science, education, health care and social system. All these plans aim to improve the welfare of the Turkmen people.

Similar launching ceremonies were also held in the regional centers of Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019