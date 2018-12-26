Turkmen circus performers present New Year show for spectators of all ages

The State Circus of Turkmenistan has presented a grand New Year show for spectators of all ages. Acrobats, equilibrists, aerial gymnasts, jugglers and trained animals brought joy to the audience and made people smile and laugh.

Fancy riding was naturally the feature number of the State Circus. Riders on magnificent Akhal-Teke horses of “Galkynysh” (Revival) equestrian group once again amazed the spectators with their riding skills, filigree performance of complex tricks and subtlety of the horse-rider mutual understanding.

