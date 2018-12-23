Myakhri Pirgulyeva wins Turkmenistan’s youth music contest “Star of the Year 2018”

The final round of the youth music contest “Star of the Year 2018” finished in Ashgabat. More than two hundred contestants performed in qualifications of the main music contest of the year among young musicians. In the course of qualifications, the shortlist of contenders was gradually narrowed down to the most promising novice artists. The best of them were given an opportunity to present their skills on national television for millions of viewers.

Following the results of TV audience voting, the group of final round performers consisted of Leili Okdirova, Aly Alyev, Bayramhan Saparov, Jeren Halnazarova, Begench Charyev, Shamurad Khodzhagulyev, Amansoltan Gulmuradova, Rakhman Khudaiberdyev, Myakhri Pirgulyeva and Sohbet Kasymov.

In the final round, the well-known masters of arts of Turkmenistan joined the audience voting. In the end, following the count of votes, Myakhri Pirgulyeva was declared the winner of the contest and awarded a cherished golden statuette.

