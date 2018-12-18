Saransk hosted festival of Russia’s Turkmen student community

The nationwide thematic action “Turkmenistan is the Heart of the Great Silk Road”, which was initiated by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, continued throughout 2018 in a variety of directions – from historical to modern socio-economic and culturological.

A festival of the Turkmen student community of the Russian higher education establishments was one of the impressive events of the memorable year. It featured a mini-football tournament as the thematic component of the cultural action. At the same time, the festival provided a framework for Turkmen students to establish face-to-face contacts with their Russian peers and acquaint representatives of Russian culture with the ancient traditions of the Turkmen people.

Turkmen students from ten Russian higher education establishments of different regions of the country gathered in the hospitable building of the Ogarev Mordovia State University (MSU). Turkmen students studying at the higher education establishments of Maikop, Voronezh, Kazan, Yoshkar-Ola, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza, Saratov, Ulyanovsk, Cheboksary came to Saransk. The city of Saransk was represented by the team of the Ogarev Mordovia State University. The festival was organized by the administration of the MSU jointly with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation.

The presentation of the theme “Turkmenistan is the Heart of the Great Silk Road” included a colorful photo exhibition at the main lobby of the university, exposing the modern transport reincarnation of the Great Silk Road routes. The thing is that early this autumn the international rally-raid “Amul - Hazar 2018”, bringing together the contestants from dozens of countries, ran through the places where ancient caravan routes once passed. The exhibition featured a few dozen photos about the thrilling events of the major international contest in which President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also participated. The photos depicted all the details of the exciting race.

The atmosphere of friendly interactions at the festival contrasted rather sharply with the intense sport rivalry on the football grounds. Following the two-day tense competition, the title of the tournament winner went to the football team of the Adyghe State University (Maikop).

Presenting the winners of the sport competition with cups, medals and valuable prizes, members of the festival organizing committee noted that regardless of the value of the prizes, the festival made another contribution to the maintenance of interethnic peace and friendship of the peoples, thus achieving its main objective.

