Exhibition of Turkish export goods held in Ashgabat
An exhibition of export goods of Turkey was held in Ashgabat. It aimed to demonstrate export capacities of Turkish producers, boost the Turkmen-Turkish trade and economic cooperation and exchange new technologies.
The exhibition brought together 70 Turkish companies interested in supplying their goods to the Turkmen market. They presented a wide range of products, including equipment and parts for industry and agriculture, construction materials, household appliances, furniture, textiles, household chemicals, perfumes, food products and household goods.
