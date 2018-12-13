Turkmenistan celebrates International Day of Neutrality

International Day of Neutrality was officially celebrated in Turkmenistan. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended a flower laying ceremony at the Monument of Neutrality in Ashgabat, which was the chief event of the celebration.

The head of state laid a wreath of flowers at the memorial plate at the foot of the monument. The Turkmen leader was followed by the Speaker of the Mejlis (parliament), deputy chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of military and law enforcement agencies, ministries and departments, ambassadors of Turkmenistan in foreign countries, heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, representatives of public associations, the mass media, elders and students.

A gala concert of popular Turkmen and foreign artists was held on the same day. Festive events celebrating International Day of Neutrality were held in all regions of Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018