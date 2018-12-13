Turkmen President's Cup hockey tournament comes to end The hockey tournament celebrating International Neutrality Day has finished in Turkmenistan. Six hockey clubs representing various ministries and departments of the country contested the President’s Cup of Turkmenistan. Hockey teams Galkan and Watanchi played against each other in the final match of the tournament. The 9:6 victory and the President’s Cup of Turkmenistan went to team Galkan. Dovlet Soyunov from the winning team was recognized as the best player of the tournament with 11 goals and 2 assists under the goal plus pass system. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

