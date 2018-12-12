Role of Great Silk Road in development of international relations discussed in Ashgabat

The legacy of the Great Silk Road and modern international relations were discussed at an international scientific conference in Ashgabat, which was timed to the 23rd anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

The forum brought together representatives of the diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan’s embassies abroad, members of the Mejlis (parliament), political scientists, academic staff and students of higher education establishments and mass media.

In their reports, speakers described the major stages and results of implementation of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy over 23 years that found their way into the reforms on modernization of the state and social structure.

Speakers also noted Turkmenistan’s efforts in reviving the Great Silk Road, including through development of modern transport and transit corridors and logistics centers, strengthening economic interrelationships and enhancing partnership in humanitarian issues.

