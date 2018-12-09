Turkmenistan’s para powerlifters win two gold medals at Americas Open Championships

Turkmenistan’s para powerlifters have achieved outstanding success at the 2018 World Para Powerlifting Americas Open Championships in the capital of Colombia, Bogota. They won two gold medals of the prestigious competitions.

The 2018 World Para Powerlifting Americas Open Championships, being a qualification event for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020, brought together 155 athletes from 28 countries. In men's up to 72 kg among 18 contestants, Turkmenistan’s master of sports of international class Sergey Meladze showed the best result - 180 kg.

Turkmenistan’s master of sports of international class Mayagozel Ekeyeva had no equal in the women's up to 79.0 kg among six contestants. She lifted 112 kg, defending her right to ascend the top step of the podium.

