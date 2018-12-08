10th anniversary of Austrian-Turkmen society celebrated in Ashgabat The 10th anniversary of the Austrian-Turkmen society was celebrated in Ashgabat with a gala concert of the Turkmen-Austrian symphony orchestra “Galkynysh” (Revival) directed by Professor Wolfgang Harrer. Young Austrian musicians, winners of music contests who perform in leading Viennese orchestras arrived in the Turkmen capital to participate in the concert. The orchestra performed the compositions by Ludwig van Beethoven, Camille Saint-Saens, César Franck, Johann Strauss, Nury Kalmamedov and other composers. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

Live issue 18.02.2017 PRESIDENT GURBANGULY BERDYMUHAMEDOV: AFTER ACHIEVING OUR OBJECTIVES, WE WILL TURN TURKMENISTAN IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S PROSPEROUS COUNTRIES 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes.



