|08.12.18 09:17
|
10th anniversary of Austrian-Turkmen society celebrated in Ashgabat
The 10th anniversary of the Austrian-Turkmen society was celebrated in Ashgabat with a gala concert of the Turkmen-Austrian symphony orchestra “Galkynysh” (Revival) directed by Professor Wolfgang Harrer. Young Austrian musicians, winners of music contests who perform in leading Viennese orchestras arrived in the Turkmen capital to participate in the concert.
The orchestra performed the compositions by Ludwig van Beethoven, Camille Saint-Saens, César Franck, Johann Strauss, Nury Kalmamedov and other composers.
