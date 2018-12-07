President of Turkmenistan attends informal summit of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in an informal summit of the CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg.

From the Pulkovo airport of the northern capital of the Russian Federation, the motorcade of the President of Turkmenistan proceeded to the Boris Yeltsin Library for an informal summit chaired by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The summit was attended by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Zheenbekov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Moldova Igor Dodon and acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikolo Pashinyan.

In the course of the informal talks, the heads of state had the opportunity to exchange views on the key aspects of cooperation, as well as a number of international issues of mutual interest. The heads of state were united in their opinion that the current informal summit would become a prologue to the further consolidation of efforts, triggering of new joint projects and programs.

Following the meeting, the heads of state attended an informal dinner on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation. Then, they proceeded to the cultural and entertainment complex “Leningrad Center” for a show program. From “Leningrad Center”, the leaders of the CIS countries went to the Mariinsky Theater where they watched “Schelkunchik” ballet by P. I. Tchaikovsky.

Wrapping up his working visit program, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov departed to Ashgabat from St. Petersburg.

