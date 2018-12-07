Works by Turkmen architects exhibited in Ashgabat An architectural exhibition opened in the exhibition hall of the State Academy of Arts of Turkmenistan. It was organized by the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan. Students and professors from relevant higher education establishments, the State Academy of Arts, members of the Union of Architects, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, as well as art studios presented their works at the exhibition. The exhibition presents the mockups and sketches of administrative and office buildings, shopping and entertainment centers, as well as luxury residential houses. The program of the exhibition also included a contest of architectural projects. There have been selected 290 projects for the contest in four nominations: town-planning complexes and ensembles, buildings and structures, landscape architecture and design of architectural space, as well as restoration of architectural monuments. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

