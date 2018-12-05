UNESCO Coordinating Committee holds meeting in Ashgabat

The 5th meeting of the Coordinating Committee of the Serial World Heritage Nomination of the Silk Road for the UNESCO World Heritage List was held at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

The meeting agenda included issues related to preparation of the transnational serial nomination of historical sites related to the caravan trade between East and West in antiquity and the Middle Ages.

The meeting participants discussed measures for development of cooperation in the serial nomination of the Silk Road and coordination of activities of the countries through the territories of which the caravan routes once ran.

It was noted at the meeting that the coordinating committee is currently developing an overall management policy for all the World Heritage sites of the Silk Road. This will make it possible to define responsibilities of individual participating countries in accordance with their national legislations and the system for protection of historical monuments.

