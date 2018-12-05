International exhibition of import-substituting products opens in Ashgabat

An international exhibition of production technologies for import-substituting products was held in Ashgabat. It was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The exhibition aimed to demonstrate Turkmenistan’s successes in the sphere of import substitution, as well as prospects for international cooperation.

The exhibition brought together about 90 exhibitors, including state-owned and private business structures of Turkmenistan, as well as companies from Europe and the CIS. Much focus at the exhibition was placed on the priority areas of development of the Turkmen business, i.e. establishment of import-substituting industrial and agricultural food enterprises.

Foreign exhibitors offered equipment for packaging of finished products, as well as for manufacturing of various types of packages. As part of the exhibition, representatives of Turkmenistan and foreign partners held talks on establishment of cooperation and direct contacts.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018