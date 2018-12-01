Turkmenistan approves Concept of Development of Digital Economy for 2019-2025

Chairing a government meeting, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on approval of the Concept of Development of the Digital Economy of Turkmenistan for 2019-2025.

The presidential decree instructs ministries, departments, regional administrations, the administration of the city of Ashgabat, state and privately owned enterprises, institutions and organizations, as well as private entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan to ensure the implementation of the above Concept. The document presents an assessment of the current state of the system of information and communication technologies in Turkmenistan, the goals and objectives of the Concept, the ways and mechanisms for its implementation and expected results.

When signing the decree, the President of Turkmenistan noted that the transition to the digital economy would contribute to enhancement of investment activities, introduction of the advanced methods of public administration and creation of new jobs.

