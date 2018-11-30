Days of Culture of Kazakhstan kick off in Ashgabat

Days of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan have kicked off in Ashgabat. A delegation consisting of cultural workers, artists and museum workers from Mangystau region of Kazakhstan arrived in the Turkmen capital to participate in the cultural action.

As part of Days of Kazakh culture, the delegation of the friendly country held talks at the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, during which the sides discussed issues related to enhancing the Turkmen-Kazakh partnership in the humanitarian sphere.

There was also held a concert of Kazakhstan’s masters of art at “Watan” Cinema and Concert Center in Ashgabat and an exhibition of arts and crafts and other valuables from the collection of the Mangystau Regional Museum of Local History at the Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan.

