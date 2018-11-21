International Oil and Gas Forum “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2018” kicks off in Ashgabat

The XXIII International Exhibition and Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan -2018” kicked off in Ashgabat. The forum aims to attract foreign investments and modern technologies in the fuel and energy sector of Turkmenistan.

This year, about 50 companies from more than 30 countries, as well as enterprises of the Turkmen fuel and energy sector came together for an exhibition in the halls of the exhibition center featuring products and services in the field of exploration, production, transportation and processing of hydrocarbons.

A conference started in the second half of the day as part of the oil and gas forum, bringing together about 500 delegates from 200 international and governmental organizations, including oil and gas industry experts, representatives of manufacturing plants, academia, as well as representatives of foreign companies, mass media and diplomatic missions from more than 40 countries. At the plenary session, the conference participants heard and discussed the reports on the prospects of development of the international, regional and Turkmen oil and gas industry.

