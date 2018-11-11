|11.11.18 10:21
World Weightlifting Championships wraps up in capital city of Turkmenistan
The World Weightlifting Championships wrapped up in Ashgabat. As part of the closing ceremony, the flag of the International Weightlifting Federation was handed over to the Kingdom of Thailand that will host the next World Weightlifting Championships in 2019.
The ceremony continued with awarding medals to the national men and women teams that excelled in the team event. By the total number of medals scored, the first place went to the team of the People's Republic of China (53 medals). Thailand won the second place (17 medals). The third place went to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (12 medals).
