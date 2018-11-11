Japanese film festival opens in Ashgabat The program of Japanese Film Festival provided for the screening of five feature films and one animation film at the cinema center of “Berkarar” shopping and entertainment center in Ashgabat. The event was organized by the Japanese Embassy in Ashgabat and the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan. The cinemagoers enjoyed the films with English and Russian subtitles shot by Japanese cinematographers in the period of 2013-2017. The Turkmen cinema lovers watched the film “The Tale of Samurai Cuisine”, the film version of the popular novel “Seto and Utsumi”, the animation film “Pop and Q”, the comedy “The Story of My Love” and the drama “In Love with You for the 100th Time”. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

