Days of Russian Cinema start in Ashgabat

The program of Days of Russian Cinema in Turkmenistan offers nine feature films shot in different years by Soviet and Russian filmmakers.

The cultural action has been organized by the Russian Embassy in Ashgabat and the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan’s cinema lovers will have an opportunity to watch Russian films of recent years, including “Salyut-7” by Klim Shypenko, “Ice” by Oleg Trofim, “Coach” by Danila Kozlovsky, “Three Days Until Spring” by Alexander Kasatkin, “Divorce at Will” by Ilya Severov and “Bird” by Ksenia Baskakova.

Moviegoers will be also able to enjoy older films such as “The Cranes Are Flying” by Mikhail Kalatozov, “Courier” by Karen Shakhnazarov and “Aibolit-66” by Rolan Bykov.

It is a tradition that Russian cinema celebrities come to the opening ceremony of Days of Russian Cinema in Turkmenistan. This year, the theater and film actor and theater director, Alexander Tyutin, became the guest of honor of Days of Russian Cinema in Turkmenistan. In an interview with journalists, he spoke about modern trends in development of Russian theater and cinema as well as his own artistic plans.

The screening of Soviet and Russian films will be held in the cinemas of Ashgabat, Mary and Turkmenabad from 1 to 4 November.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018