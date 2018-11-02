Turkmenistan marks 25th anniversary of national currency A scientific-practical conference marking the 25th anniversary of introduction of the Turkmen Manat was held in Ashgabat. The conference brought together workers of Turkmenistan’s financial sphere. The forum heard the reports on the history of Turkmen numismatics, changes in the banking system of the country and cooperation with international financial institutions. Speakers emphasized the importance of putting into circulation of the national currency on 1 November 1993 that contributed to establishing market relations and a stable and competitive banking system in the country. As was noted, the introduction of the national currency allowed Turkmenistan to ensure the conduct of an independent monetary policy and obtain genuine economic sovereignty. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

