World Weightlifting Championships kicks off with opening ceremony in Ashgabat

The World Weightlifting Championships kicked off with a grand opening ceremony at the Olympic Village in Ashgabat.

The national flags of the participating countries were carried into the arena, and the President of Turkmenistan addressed the participants of the World Weightlifting Championships.

Then, the floor was given to President of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Tamas Ayan. He expressed hope that new records would be set up in the current competitions, making them a distinctive feature of the tournament.

Stressing that the Turkmen side provided perfect conditions for holding this tournament, Tamas Ayan expressed his gratitude on behalf of the IWF to the President of Turkmenistan for his support and contribution to development of weightlifting. Then, the World Weightlifting Championships was officially declared open.

The World Weightlifting Championships brought together 604 athletes from a record number of countries - 88. Before that, the highest number of participating countries (87) was recorded at the 2011 World Weightlifting Championships in Paris. In the ten-day tournament, 283 women and 321 men will contest 60 sets of medals in ten new bodyweight categories in snatch, clean and jerk combination events.

Being the first qualifying competition on the way to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the World Weightlifting Championships in Ashgabat is of great interest.

