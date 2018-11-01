International Weightlifting Federation holds Congress in Ashgabat

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) held a Congress in Ashgabat on the eve of the World Weightlifting Championships.

The Congress participant discussed topical issues related to the further development of weightlifting and the importance of the World Weightlifting Championships in Ashgabat.

Among other issues, the congress discussed introduction of new bodyweight categories and athletes selection criteria for the Olympic Games. The main objective of these innovations is to develop a system of health protection of weightlifters.

Delegates also made reports on the work to maintain healthy competition in this sport and presented the analysis of the IWF Medical Committee work, focusing on the topic of doping control.

Ceremonies on awarding commemorative signs, souvenirs and IWF certificates for contribution to the popularization of this sport were held as part of the IWF Congress.

