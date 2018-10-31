Delegation of Turkmenistan takes part in World Investment Forum in Geneva

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the World Investment Forum in Geneva under the overall theme “Investing in Sustainable Development” (WIF-2018), which was organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The Turkmen delegation showcased Turkmenistan’s investment opportunities and economic potential at Investment Village exhibition.

As part of the session on Business Development in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the Turkmen representatives briefed the forum participants on the major international projects implemented in the country in the spheres of energy, transport and industry.

At the end of the WIF-2018, the exposition of Turkmenistan was awarded the UNCTAD certificate. The World Investment Forum is the pre-eminent global platform for investment and development that is held every 2 years.

