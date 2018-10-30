Days of Croatian Culture open in Turkmenistan

Days of Culture of the Republic of Croatia in Turkmenistan kicked off in Ashgabat. The cultural action was organized jointly by the ministries of culture of the two countries.

At the opening ceremony, speakers expressed gratitude to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović for maintaining a peaceful political course that contributes to the broadening of the humanitarian dialogue and mutual understanding between the peoples.

A photo exhibition by the Ethnographic Museum of the city of Zagreb opened in the Turkmen capital on the same day. The exhibition presents the original traditions and customs of various regions of Croatia included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The program of Days of Croatian Culture also provides for the official reception of the delegation of the Republic of Croatia at the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, screening of the Croatian films at “Ashgabat” cinema and a concert of pianists from the friendly country at the Mukam Palace.

