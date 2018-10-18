New polymer plant commissioned in Turkmenistan

A polymer plant for production of polyethylene and polypropylene was commissioned in Turkmenistan. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the official opening ceremony.

The plant was built by the consortium of companies consisting of Korean LG International and Hyundai Engineering, as well as Japanese TOYO Engineering in the village of Kiyanly on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea. It will process 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually and produce 386 thousand tons of high-density polyethylene and 81 thousand tons of polypropylene.

The plant will create about 1 thousand new jobs. Most of its products will be exported. The cost of the project exceeds US 3,400 billion.

