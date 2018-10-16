Days of Culture of Turkmenistan open in Tajikistan

Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Tajikistan officially opened at the National Library of Dushanbe. The delegation of culture and art workers of Turkmenistan to the friendly country includes famous folk and pop singers, folklore groups and musicians from the capital city and regions, as well as theater artists, museum and library workers of the country.

As part of Days of Culture of Turkmenistan, representatives of art intelligentsia of the two countries discussed prospects for development of the Turkmen-Tajik humanitarian dialogue. A combined exhibition of paintings and items of decorative and applied art from the museum collections of Turkmenistan also opened in Dushanbe, attracting a great number of visitors.

The day culminated in a gala concert at the Dushanbe State Complex “Kohi Borbad”, which acquainted residents and guests of Dushanbe with the Turkmen musical culture.

