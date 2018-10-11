International exhibition and conference “Turkmentel-2018” start in Ashgabat The eleventh international exhibition and scientific conference on telecommunications, telemetry and information technologies “Turkmentel-2018” started in Ashgabat. About 80 exhibitors presented their achievements at the exhibition, including Turkmen and foreign companies successfully operating in the field of communications. The conference aimed at attracting foreign investments and technologies in the telecommunications sector of Turkmenistan, as well as developing information and telecommunication networks. Introduction of the new generation of mobile, landline and Internet communications, expansion of wireless communication systems and other issues were the most popular topics of discussions. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

