International tourism forum kicks off on Turkmen coast of Caspian Sea

The International Exhibition and Conference titled “Tourism and Travel” kicked off in the national tourist zone “Avaza”.

The forum brought together representatives of twenty-six countries, including Russia, China, USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, Spain, India, Iran, Afghanistan, Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia.

The divisions of Turkmenistan’s State Committee for Tourism, private Turkmen companies, foreign travel agencies, organizations and enterprises operating in the hotel business and related areas as well as Avaza hotels present their services at the exhibition.

The exhibition features a variety of modern tourism services and great opportunities for tourism in Turkmenistan, given its historical and cultural heritage, diversity of natural attractions and unique recreational resources.

The conference on development of tourism and international cooperation in this area started in the afternoon. Foreign participants presented their proposals, ideas and projects, confirming their interest in enhancing cooperation with Turkmen partners in such a promising area as tourism.

