Turkmenistan marks Day of Remembrance

Turkmenistan marked Day of Remembrance in commemoration of victims of the 1948 Ashgabat earthquake, as well as soldiers who died in the battles. The State flags were lowered, memorial prayers were held and Sadaka (sacrificial meals) were given throughout the country on this mournful occasion.

The Ashgabat Memorial Complex “Halk Hakydasy” (People's Memory) hosted the main commemorative events, attended by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

On the night from October 5 to October 6, 1948, the merciless natural disaster claimed thousands of lives, including Berdymukhamed Annaev, the Turkmen leader’s grandfather, World War II veteran and teacher.

On completion of the flower laying ceremony, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and participants of the commemorative ceremony took part in the memorial meal.

The commemorative ceremonies were held in all regions of Turkmenistan.

