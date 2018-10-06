|06.10.18 10:30
Turkmenistan establishes Financial Monitoring Service
President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree at a government meeting establishing a Financial Monitoring Service under the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan.
According to the decree, the Service is to ensure the efficient implementation of tasks arising from the Law of Turkmenistan “On Countering the Legalization of Illegal Earnings and Financing of Terrorism" and international treaties that the country acceded to. The decree also approves the structure and the Regulations of the Service.
